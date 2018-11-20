Longtime nurse Theresa Weaver dies at 63

Services will be held Saturday for Theresa Weaver, a longtime nurse in the Sacramento area and a Murieta resident for the last four years. She died Thursday at 63. From the family's obituary for Theresa: "Theresa was a bunco babe, soccer player, golfer, legendary cookie baker and lover off all things chocolate. Her biggest joys were spending time with her family and friends and attending events with her wonderful grandchildren, who constantly filled her heart with happiness."

Theresa Jean Haviland was born Sept. 7, 1955 at Sutter Memorial Hospital, the second of six children who spent the majority of their childhood on 57th Street near 24th Avenue in Sacramento. Theresa attended All Hallows church and school and Bishop Manogue High School. She graduated from Hiram Johnson High School.

As a single mother, she graduated from Delta College in Stockton with her RN degree. She advanced in her career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton while earning her B.A. and M.A. degrees. She met Rob Weaver, her husband-to-be, at an emergency health-care training class he was teaching. They were married in 1998 on the seventh hole of the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

After 25 years at St. Joseph's, Theresa and Rob moved back to the Sacramento area to be closer to family. For the last four years she worked at Mercy Hospital of Folsom. This year she received the hospital's Values in Action award, recognizing her collaborative skills, dignity in providing care, can-do attitude and job performance.

From the family obituary: "Theresa’s parents took the family camping all over California, with especially fond memories from Santa Cruz. Being one of the six Haviland siblings always provided everyone with loads of great stories and funny anecdotes. This traveling tradition continued, and as Theresa and her siblings had big birthdays (50 and 60) they would travel somewhere new. The person having the birthday would pick the location and it was game-on. This included cruises and trips through the Mediterranean Sea, Panama Canal, Scandinavia, China, Egypt, and most recently a riverboat cruise up the Mississippi. The Havilands saw the world and the world saw the Havilands. Theresa brought her big smile with her wherever she went."

Survivors include her husband, Rob; her mother, Barbara Haviland; her sons, Dave, Nic and Scott; her siblings, Mary, John, Annie, Michael and Chris; and six grandchildren.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's - All Hallows Church, 5500 14th Ave., Sacramento. A reception will follow at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.