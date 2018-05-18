Longtime volunteer Wayne Kuntz dies at 85

A celebration of his life will be held June 9 for Wayne Kuntz, a longtime Rancho Murieta volunteer who died May 9 at age 85. He volunteered most notably in Murieta Village, where he lived, as well as with the Community Services District and Rancho Murieta Community Church.

In addition to serving as president of the Village homeowners association, Mr. Kuntz was elected to the CSD board in 2000 and 2004 and served as board president for four years. He worked on a number of CSD committees and as the district’s liaison to outside agencies like the Regional Water Authority and Sacramento Local Agency Formation Commission. He volunteered with Rancho Murieta’s Kiwanis and was a fixture at Rancho Murieta polling places on Election Day, volunteering with the California Registrar of Voters.

“He was part of our family,” said Evan Winn, a friend who lives in Wilton. “They’re city folks, retired, and they’ve traveled a lot. We have some sheep out here. ... He and Jayne would come out and watch us shear sheep. ... They’d show up for Easter and Thanksgiving. They were part of the family.”

It was a two-way street. Winn said the Kuntzes introduced his family to members of Rancho Murieta Community Church, and the Winns liked the people and the church.

“I can tell you that he was certainly one of the most devoted family men I’ve ever known in my life,” said Bill Storey, a church friend. “His clan is enormous; we could have called him the patriarch. He has so many not only children, but grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well.”

Mr. Kuntz was part of a Bible study group that met on Saturday mornings, Storey said. “We’ve gone through the whole Bible,” Storey said, “and he was just devoted to it.” Storey’s wife, Kathy, said Mr. Kuntz helped organize the Village’s Trash ‘n’ Treasure garage sale, which still takes place annually.

Jayne and Wayne Kuntz on their wedding day, in 1955, and their 50th anniversary, in 2005.

Wayne W. Kuntz was born Sept. 30, 1932, in San Jose to Walter and Gladys Kuntz. He was the youngest of six children.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a parachute rigger on the USS Princeton aircraft carrier.

In 1954, he met Jayne Bednar, who was singing at the White Hat Club for enlisted personnel at the Alameda Naval Air Station. They were married the following spring in Hayward.

Mr. Kuntz worked in the logistics business and with General Motors until his retirement in 1984. Once retired, he and Jayne took to the road in a motor home, eventually finding their way to Rancho Murieta.

In addition to Jayne, his wife of 63 years, Mr. Kuntz is survived by daughters Mona Mankini and Lori Trudelle, sons Rick Shackley and Michael Kuntz, 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m. June 9 at Rancho Murieta Community Church, 14670 Cantova Way.