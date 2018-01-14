Look back: Murieta Village in the 1970s
Published January 14, 2018 - 8:50pm
| Filed under
It's 45 years since the main drag of Murieta Village looked like this – shortly after its opening in the early '70s. Murieta Village was the first residential piece of Rancho Murieta to be built. The Village sign is different today (it's white and only says "Murieta Village"), the trees are huge, and that quaint street sign is long gone. (Click photo for larger image.)
-
Your comments