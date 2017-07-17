A look back at RM: 40 years ago...

RM history

Summer of 1977

Here's an aerial look at Laguna Joaquin in the summer of 1977, with some of Rancho Murieta's first homes sprouting around Laguna Joaquin. That's Lago Drive and Carreta Lane at the center. Just beyond Laguna Joaquin, at the right center, you can see the Rancho Murieta Association Building, then a property sales office, on Murieta Drive. Click the photo for a larger image; it includes all the street names to help you get your bearings (and maybe find your house or lot).

How neat to see

That is so neat to see, thank you for the look back to the beginning of R.M.

