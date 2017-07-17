July 17, 2017 - 2:58pm
A look back at RM: 40 years ago...
Published July 17, 2017 - 10:39am
| Filed under
Here's an aerial look at Laguna Joaquin in the summer of 1977, with some of Rancho Murieta's first homes sprouting around Laguna Joaquin. That's Lago Drive and Carreta Lane at the center. Just beyond Laguna Joaquin, at the right center, you can see the Rancho Murieta Association Building, then a property sales office, on Murieta Drive. Click the photo for a larger image; it includes all the street names to help you get your bearings (and maybe find your house or lot).
Your comments
-
How neat to see
—Beth Buderus
7/17/2017—2:58 pm
-
Day 1 Update from Softball State Tournament
—Blake Carmichael
7/15/2017—4:50 pm
-
Good neighbors
—RM.com
7/15/2017—3:48 pm
-
Follow the CRLL All-Star girls at State!
—Blake Carmichael
7/15/2017—3:26 pm
-
Naiad West
—Ernest Cowles
7/12/2017—5:54 pm
-
Verizon data of 6 million users leaked online
—Damon Mercado
7/12/2017—1:58 pm
-
Thank you!
—Nellie Bloom
7/11/2017—10:30 pm
-
4th of July Parade
—Matt Corsaut
7/11/2017—10:43 am
