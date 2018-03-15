Looking after our four-legged friends
Published March 15, 2018 - 8:36pm
| Filed under
Rancho Murieta’s Fiber Art Group used their needle-and-thread magic Wednesday to make 29 dog blankets that will be delivered to the SPCA. From left are are Kim Pederson, Susie Overhauser, Sheryl Bray, Jane Barnes, Chris Pasek, Judith Embree and Lana Mason. The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. (Photos provided by Sheryl Bray.)
