Lower speeds? No. Double stripes? Yes.

Double stripes and signage have been added to Jackson Road near Rancho Murieta.

The effort to impose a lower speed limit on Jackson Road between the gates is now dead, Supervisor Sue Frost’s office says, and as a result of that attention to area traffic, Caltrans has addressed safety concerns about another stretch of Jackson Road and made it a no-passing zone.

Prompted by complaints by Murietans earlier this year, and encouraged by Frost and Assemblyman Ken Cooley, Caltrans studied the speed situation on Jackson Road as it passes through Rancho Murieta.

“People create their own speed limits, ultimately, at the end of the day,” said Matt Hedges, Frost’s chief of staff. “The speeds are what people drive at, and if people were driving slower on that road naturally, the speed limit would have lowered.” By the study numbers, Jackson Road speeds could have been increased, Hedges said, adding that Caltrans isn't advocating that and doesn't believe it would be safe.

While looking into the speeds, Hedges said, Caltrans decided several miles of two-lane Jackson Road, from the Equestrian Center to Cosumnes River Elementary School, needed to be double-striped, which bars passing. "No Passing Zone" signs were added as well.

That stretch of Jackson Road was widened and made safer 20 years ago, addressing some dangerous blind curves.

