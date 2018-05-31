A lunch that's a win, place and show
Published May 31, 2018 - 12:03am
| Filed under
→ Photo gallery from the lunch (34 photos)
The Rancho Murieta Women’s Club celebrated the Kentucky Derby with a luncheon at the Country Club Wednesday that featured prize-winning hats, a Southern-style menu and contemporary bluegrass music. Once Savannah Blu took the stage, it was off to the races as the musicians performed everything from the classic “Sittin' on Top of the World” to the Rolling Stones’ “Dead Flowers” (which has a Kentucky Derby reference). The appreciative audience clapped, danced in the aisles and even formed an impromptu conga line that looped around the room. (Click photo for larger image)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Junior girls clothes5/30/2018 - 5:10 pm
-
Golden Yorkie Puppy5/30/2018 - 3:32 pm
-
Black & Decker electric lawn mower5/30/2018 - 2:57 pm
-
Twin bedroom set for sale5/30/2018 - 2:54 pm
-
Murieta Bulldogs Competitive Baseball Team Looking for Players5/30/2018 - 1:02 pm
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Goralka Law Firm
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Murieta Health Club
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Designs in Dentistry
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- InterState Propane
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Tree Tech
- KK Collision Center
- Squeaky Clean
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Barrett Services
- Apex Pest Control
- Damon's Computer Service
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSECLEANING: Elk Grove Cleaning
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments