A lunch that's a win, place and show

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Club celebrated the Kentucky Derby with a luncheon at the Country Club Wednesday that featured prize-winning hats, a Southern-style menu and contemporary bluegrass music. Once Savannah Blu took the stage, it was off to the races as the musicians performed everything from the classic “Sittin' on Top of the World” to the Rolling Stones’ “Dead Flowers” (which has a Kentucky Derby reference). The appreciative audience clapped, danced in the aisles and even formed an impromptu conga line that looped around the room. (Click photo for larger image)