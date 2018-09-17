Man arrested in break-in at RM home

A 21-year-old man was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Friday after he allegedly kicked in the door and entered a home on Guadalupe Drive, according to Rancho Murieta Security.

In an entry from 2:27 p.m. Friday, the Security Logs say a patrol officer caught a male and female attempting to enter the home through the rear door. Security Chief Jeff Werblun later explained that Security patrol had responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress.

When patrol arrived, Werblun said, the officer caught the male and female still in the home. Deputies and the homeowner arrived on the scene, he said, and the resident pressed charges against the male.

Werblun said the female is the resident family’s teenage daughter, a minor, who had run away. The companion is her boyfriend, Werblun said.

Werblun said Security wrote a trespass warning against the male, advising that if he returns he can be arrested for trespassing.

The sheriff’s department was not available Monday to offer information about the man who was arrested.