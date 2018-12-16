Man injured in crash on Scott Road

Published December 16, 2018 - 11:53am
Vehicle Accidents

A man suffered moderate to major injuries in a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Scott Road, the CHP says. Officer Clyde Holland said the accident, with the driver the only occupant of a 2005 white Toyota pickup, occurred around 6:15 p.m. between Latrobe and Boys Ranch roads. The vehicle may have overturned a couple of times, Holland said. Numerous drivers stopped to assist, according to CHP reports Saturday evening. There was no further information available on the driver, who was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.

December 16, 2018 - 12:07pm
Fence down on Scott

Do be careful on Scott Rd as a fence is down and there are cattle grazing in that area.  It is just past the rollercoaster portion of Scott heading toward Folsom.

