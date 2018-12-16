December 16, 2018 - 12:07pm
Man injured in crash on Scott Road
Published December 16, 2018 - 11:53am
| Filed under
A man suffered moderate to major injuries in a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Scott Road, the CHP says. Officer Clyde Holland said the accident, with the driver the only occupant of a 2005 white Toyota pickup, occurred around 6:15 p.m. between Latrobe and Boys Ranch roads. The vehicle may have overturned a couple of times, Holland said. Numerous drivers stopped to assist, according to CHP reports Saturday evening. There was no further information available on the driver, who was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Broom Stick or Mop Stick Donations Needed for School Musical12/16/2018 - 3:36 pm
-
Easton Baseball Helmet12/15/2018 - 1:17 pm
-
Free Boys Scooter12/15/2018 - 1:15 pm
-
Fireplace Tool Set12/14/2018 - 1:54 pm
-
Acoustic Jammers Wanted12/14/2018 - 12:10 pm
Your comments
-
Supervisor Frost Newsletter re. Inspector General
—T. Hanson
12/17/2018—12:54 am
-
Fence down on Scott
—Beth Buderus
12/16/2018—12:07 pm
-
Crickets
—Bunky Svendsen
12/13/2018—7:16 pm
-
TAKE A PICTURE AND HAVE YOUR NEIGHBORS DO THE SAME
—Rita Schroeder
12/13/2018—8:48 am
-
WE HAVE BEEN TRYING TO GET ALL RM ENTITIES INVOLVED FOR MONTHS
—Rita Schroeder
12/13/2018—8:36 am
-
Update on toys for Chico kids
—RM.com
12/12/2018—10:26 pm
-
Irresponsibility
—Daniel Armendariz
12/12/2018—8:33 pm
-
Coat Drive for People Affected by Camp Fire
—Brad Sample
12/11/2018—10:51 pm
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Law office of John Quiring
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Apex Pest Control
- InterState Propane
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Barrett Services
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Tree Tech
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Green Water
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Town and Country Real Estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Damon's Computer Service
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Gipson Golf Carts
- PDF Realty
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Murieta Health Club
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Fence down on Scott
Do be careful on Scott Rd as a fence is down and there are cattle grazing in that area. It is just past the rollercoaster portion of Scott heading toward Folsom.