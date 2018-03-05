Man injured in Jackson Road car crash
Published March 5, 2018 - 11:18am
| Filed under
A Jackson man was injured early Monday when the car he was driving went off Jackson Road between the North and South gates.
Juan Cardona of Jackson was behind the wheel of a 2009 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Jackson Road when the vehicle left the road around 2:40 a.m. and hit a fence on the south side of the road, according to Tommy S. Riggin, California Highway Patrol public information officer.
“It doesn’t look like sobriety is an issue right now,” Riggin said. “We don’t know if he fell asleep or whatnot.”
The CHP report on the accident said Cardona suffered head and body trauma. He was taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.





