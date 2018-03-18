March's ETC update has a special offer

Published March 18, 2018
Entertainment, Theatre & Culture for Rancho Murieta has published its March community update, and the nonprofit organization has a special offer if you invite friends to join you in membership. Check out the update. You can learn about the ETC season of summer shows at ranchomurieta.com/etc.

