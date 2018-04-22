Margaret Wonder, celebrated baker, dies at 92

Margaret Wonder, a 16-year Murietan celebrated for her baking and gardening skills, died at home April 15 at age 92. She was under hospice care, with her family by her side.

Mrs. Wonder was born May 30, 1925 in Dixon and married Jean Gregory Wonder on April 21, 1946. They were married 65 years and had four children.

Mrs. Wonder's baking skills were celebrated by friends who enjoyed the fruits of her kitchen on their birthdays.

Mrs. Wonder moved from Somerset in Amador County to Rancho Murieta to be closer to her daughter. Soon after moving here, she joined St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, the Rancho Murieta Women's Club, its subgroup the Gladabouts and the now-defunct Knitting Club, where she made many quilts and baby hats for the Noah Project. Mrs. Wonder's favorite things to do in her spare time were baking and gardening. Besides teaching the "grands" and "great-grands" how to bake, she also delivered many delicious pies and cakes to friends on their birthdays.

Mrs. Wonder is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Wonder, and granddaughter, Monica Labrado, both of Rancho Murieta, and granddaughters Rachel Crosby of Sacramento and Emily Wonder of Bothell, Washington, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Margaret also leaves behind two dear friends, Lola Tatum and Barbara Ferguson, both of Rancho Murieta.

A mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Chapel, 7107 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights, immediately followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made to the Alzheimer's Aid Society of Northern California, 2641 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA 95825.