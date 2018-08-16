Marketplace will raise funds for fire victims

Rancho Murieta Marketplace – the Saturday-mornings market at 14670 Cantova Way – will hold a fundraiser for the Northern California fire victims Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the regular vendors and vegetables and fruits, there will be an hourly raffle, barbecue, music, fire trucks and local service organizations. You can donate by cash, credit card or check. All proceeds will go to the Northern California Wildfire Relief Fund. There's more information at the Marketplace Facebook page.