Media veteran Steve Rosetta dies at 79

Longtime Rancho Murieta resident Steve Rosetta, a veteran of Northern California radio and television, died Oct. 23 at age 79. He had moved to Indian Wells, in the Southern California desert, in 2014 after living in Rancho Murieta since 1987. He loved Rancho Murieta and enjoyed golfing with his son and friends, but he often vacationed in the desert and longed to move there someday. When his beloved wife, Marie, died in 2013, he made the move.

"Steve's warmth and welcoming smile touched all who knew him, and he was loved by many," a family memoir recalls, "but he adored his family and grandchildren above all. He will truly be missed."

Mr. Rosetta, born Payson Stephen Rosetta, met his wife-to-be when they were teenagers growing up in Boston. They were married there in 1960 and had their daughter, Lisa, in 1961. They moved to Southern California to work with family and had their son, Mark, in 1962.

Mr. Rosetta decided to pursue a career in broadcasting and enrolled in the Columbia School of Broadcasting in 1964, beginning a long and colorful career. He started as disc jockey "Steve Cory" at KTHO in South Lake Tahoe and KFIV in Modesto, then working up to sales positions and ultimately to general manager at KSFM in Sacramento and KSJO in San Jose. He enjoyed being part of the ever-changing radio industry and was a connoisseur of many types of music. He met artists and music celebrities over the years and always had funny stories to tell. From radio he moved to television, working at KOVR, Channel 13, in Sacramento, and then finishing his career at Cal Image in Rancho Cordova.

He served on the board of directors of Rancho Murieta Country Club and was instrumental in the conversion of the Rancho Murieta Lodge to what we now know as the Villas. He was also instrumental in installing the fountain in Lake Guadalupe. He and Marie built and lived in three custom homes in Rancho Murieta.

Mr. Rosetta is survived by his sister, Deborah Nevins, and her family; his daughter, Lisa Rosetta; his son, Mark Rosetta, and wife Jane, and four grandchildren. The family has held a private celebration of his life.