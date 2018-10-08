Meet CSD candidates Thursday evening
Published October 8, 2018 - 7:46pm
The Community Services District Candidates Night takes place 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the CSD Building. There are seven candidates running for three seats on the CSD board in the November general election. The candidates, Ron Amarante, Linda Butler, Morrison Graf, Randy Jenco, Tim Maybee, Gerald Pasek and Martin Pohll, will share their views and respond to questions. If you plan to attend, please arrive early as there is limited seating space.
