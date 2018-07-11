Mel Standart, former RMA director, dies at 84

Mel Standart, who served on the Rancho Murieta Association board and its committees, died July 3 in Georgia, where he and his wife, Dennie, moved in 2013. He was 84 years old.

The Standarts lived in Rancho Murieta for 13 years, becoming an integral part of the community. Mr. Standart was active in the Rancho Murieta Association, won election to the board and served on the Communications, Governing Documents and Compliance committees, some of which he went on to chair during his tenure as a director.

Dennie Standart was involved with the Country Club, where she served as a director and officer, as well as with the Niners and the Women’s Club.

“I first met Mel when I was elected to the RMA board and chaired the Communications Committee, of which he, of course, was a member,” remembered Bob Lucas, a past president of the RMA board. “He always had a tireless work ethic, unparalleled attention to detail, was a stickler for rules, had a keen sense of Rancho Murieta and a desire for the community to be the best it could be.

“While we sometimes disagreed on policy, I valued his insight and sorely missed working with him when he moved to Georgia.”

Dennie and Mel Standart in November 2006, when he was elected to the RMA board.

Mr. Standart was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Buffalo, New York. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Buffalo University. He served in the Reserve Officers Training Corps while in college and went on active duty in the Air Force once he left school.

He met his wife-to-be in Houston, Texas, and they were married there. From Houston, they were transferred to Mather Air Force Base in Rancho Cordova. Once Mr. Standart was discharged from the Air Force, he went to work for Aerojet General, where he stayed for 42 years.

The couple marked their 61st anniversary last month. They had moved to Peachtree City, Georgia, to be closer to their daughter, Stephanie, who died in 2015.

In addition to Dennie, Mr. Standart is survived by a daughter, Jerrilee, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family plans to hold a private service for Mr. Standart in the fall. Those wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.