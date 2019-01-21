Metro Fire seeks disaster-assistance trainees

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department offers a free 24-hour course in basic disaster preparedness and response, and they’re looking for participants from Rancho Murieta. The nationwide program, called Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), trains citizens in disaster-related topics to help them respond to their community’s immediate needs following a disaster, when emergency services are not immediately available. A CERT representative said Rancho Murieta has had very few trainees.

Among the training topics: preparing a 72-hour kit, utility shut-off, light search and rescue, basic first aid and the handling of small fires.

The class is a chance to practice these skills in a hands-on environment with support from both Metro Fire and Metro Fire CERT personnel. The class concludes with a simulated disaster during which participants use their new skills in a team environment.

The main goal is to help individuals and families prepare for an emergency. However, upon completion of the introductory 24-hour class, participants are eligible to continue with the program and become members of the CERT team.

The March Basic Class will be held on these dates and times:

Thursday, March 7, 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, March 14, 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The class will be held at a Citrus Heights location to be revealed once you’re enrolled. For information, contact mfcertbasic@gmail.com.