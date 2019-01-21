Metro Fire seeks disaster-assistance trainees

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department offers a free 24-hour course in basic disaster preparedness and response, and they’re looking for participants from Rancho Murieta. The nationwide program, called Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), trains citizens in disaster-related topics to help them respond to their community’s immediate needs following a disaster, when emergency services are not immediately available. A CERT representative said Rancho Murieta has had very few trainees.
Among the training topics: preparing a 72-hour kit, utility shut-off, light search and rescue, basic first aid and the handling of small fires.
The class is a chance to practice these skills in a hands-on environment with support from both Metro Fire and Metro Fire CERT personnel. The class concludes with a simulated disaster during which participants use their new skills in a team environment.
The main goal is to help individuals and families prepare for an emergency. However, upon completion of the introductory 24-hour class, participants are eligible to continue with the program and become members of the CERT team.
The March Basic Class will be held on these dates and times:
- Thursday, March 7, 6-10 p.m.
- Saturday, March 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Thursday, March 14, 6-10 p.m.
- Saturday, March 16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The class will be held at a Citrus Heights location to be revealed once you’re enrolled. For information, contact mfcertbasic@gmail.com.
Supporting community training for disaster
I think this is a great idea.
We have heard throughout the community outreach meetings that there is a concern if there is a disaster of some type, that there will be Rancho Murieta residents that will need assistance, both before, during and after the disaster. That assistance may come in many forms such as evacuation assistance, transportation, food, shelter, medical supplies or treatment.
It is essential that people understand that during the first few hours of a disaster or emergency, First Responders will be busy with mitigating the crisis, providing rescues and medical aid in a triage protocol system. Those with minor injuries will need assistance; however, First Responders will be dealing with the most severe injuries first. A network of trained volunteers can fill in the gaps and provide the support and resources that many will need.
Jeff Werblun
Rancho Murieta CSD Security Chief