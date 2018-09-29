Metro Fire speaker to discuss emergency plans
Published September 29, 2018 - 11:59am
Preparing for an emergency evacuation, in particular helping those who can't help themselves, will be the subject of a meeting 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. The speaker will be Brenda Briggs of Sacramento Metro Fire.
-
