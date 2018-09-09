Microchipping event at Gazebo at 2:30 p.m.
Published September 9, 2018 - 12:10am
| Filed under
The SPCA's van will be at the Gazebo from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday to microchip your pets. It's on a first-come, first-served basis. The microchipping fee is $25. The SPCA folks can also provide vaccines and flea control services for an additional fee. There's a senior discount of 20 percent. If you can't make it Sunday, the van will return from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. This is making up for last month, when almost 20 people were on hand for a microchipping event and the van failed to show. It was a communications error, the Rancho Murieta Association said.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Pair of Scarecrows - $359/9/2018 - 10:40 am
-
2 New Photo Frames - $15 for Both9/9/2018 - 10:35 am
-
Champion Generator 5500W $2509/8/2018 - 5:20 pm
-
2013 Yamaha Drive w/ 2017 Trojan batteries9/8/2018 - 12:36 pm
-
Treadmill9/8/2018 - 11:34 am
- Goralka Law Firm
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Green Water
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- PDF Realty
- Gipson Golf Carts
- InterState Propane
- Tree Tech
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Murieta Health Club
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Paradise Painting
- KK Collision Center
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Squeaky Clean
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Law office of John Quiring
- Barrett Services
- Go Fore Pizza
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Apex Pest Control
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments