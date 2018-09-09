Microchipping event at Gazebo at 2:30 p.m.

The SPCA's van will be at the Gazebo from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday to microchip your pets. It's on a first-come, first-served basis. The microchipping fee is $25. The SPCA folks can also provide vaccines and flea control services for an additional fee. There's a senior discount of 20 percent. If you can't make it Sunday, the van will return from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. This is making up for last month, when almost 20 people were on hand for a microchipping event and the van failed to show. It was a communications error, the Rancho Murieta Association said.