Monday's blood drive faces an uphill climb
Published January 26, 2019 - 4:52pm
Filed under
Monday’s community blood drive will try to offset low turnout at blood drives nationally due to cold and flu season and the government shutdown, which forced the cancellation of drives in government buildings. Monday’s drive – from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church on Cantova Way – will offer an additional promotion, the chance to enter a drawing for a $250 Raley’s gift card or a $250 Best Buy gift card. The drive is sponsored by the church's St. Vincent De Paul Society and the Rancho Murieta Women's Club. It's being staged by Vitalant, formerly known as BloodSource.
