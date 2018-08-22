Mountain lion sightings; here's some advice

Brian Rogers was crossing the wooden bridge Tuesday night, coming from South to North, when he saw this mountain lion at the river's edge on the north side. He said he snapped these phone photos and watched it for several minutes before other carts stopped to watch and the cat ambled off into the brush. (Thanks, Brian, for sharing.)

There were two reports Wednesday morning of a mountain lion sighting – one from a neighbor, who shares that a cub was seen near Lake Chesbro, and the other from Security, which says a mountain lion was seen at Lake Clementia. These could be the same sighting, just told twice.

Such sightings aren't rare in Rancho Murieta. Half of California is mountain lion habitat. Mountain lions that threaten people are immediately killed, since moving problem mountain lions is not an option.

From a past story about sightings, here's useful information from the Fish and Wildlife website.

Living in mountain lion country

Don't feed deer; it is illegal in California and it will attract mountain lions.

Deer-proof your landscaping by avoiding plants that deer like to eat. For tips, request A Gardener's Guide to Preventing Deer Damage from DFW offices.

Trim brush to reduce hiding places for mountain lions.

Don't leave small children or pets outside unattended.

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

Provide sturdy, covered shelters for sheep, goats, and other vulnerable animals.

Don't allow pets outside when mountain lions are most active ... dawn, dusk, and at night.

Bring pet food inside to avoid attracting raccoons, opossums and other potential mountain lion prey.

Staying safe