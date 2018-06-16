A movie night for the whole family

→ Photo gallery: Faces in the crowd (32 photos)

Many kids were bundled up for Saturday night's Movie Night, staged by the Rancho Murieta Association. It was a family-friendly gathering that drew between 150 and 200 people to a pleasantly brisk Lake Clementia Amphitheater. Pre-movie, the adults socialized as the kids danced and ran around, and many picnicked. The movie was "Ferdinand," an animated story of a young bull who'd rather sniff flowers than fight. (Click photos for larger images.)

Magician Forrest Barnes opened the show with tricks that involved and entertained the kids. Then came the movie, which got going a bit past 8:30. The evening's fun was free, even the popcorn being popped at lakeside by volunteers.