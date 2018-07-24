Much of Puerto a no-park zone next week

Due to paving work, from July 31 to Aug. 2 there will be no street parking on Puerto Drive between Guadalupe Drive and Del Cerro Drive, a stub street near Venado Drive, the Rancho Murieta Association announced Tuesday. Also impacted are Parks 3, 7, 9, 10 and 13, the RMA said. Any vehicle parked in the no-parking zone will be towed, the RMA said.

The RMA also asks that you turn off all irrigation along the work area for two days before and two days after the road work.

If you have questions, you’re invited to call the RMA Maintenance Department at (916) 354-3538.