Murieta Bulldogs golf tournament Oct. 13

The Murieta Bulldogs, a 12-and-under travel baseball team, is holding its inaugural fundraiser golf tournament 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mather Golf Course. It’s a four-player best-ball scramble. The entry fee is $50, which includes golf, cart and tri-tip dinner. To participate as a player or advertiser, contact Lonnie Trillo at 613-5847 or Scott Abraham at 806-4545.