Murieta Bulldogs golf tournament Oct. 13
Published September 23, 2017 - 6:03pm
| Filed under
The Murieta Bulldogs, a 12-and-under travel baseball team, is holding its inaugural fundraiser golf tournament 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mather Golf Course. It’s a four-player best-ball scramble. The entry fee is $50, which includes golf, cart and tri-tip dinner. To participate as a player or advertiser, contact Lonnie Trillo at 613-5847 or Scott Abraham at 806-4545.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
mattress9/23/2017 - 2:37 pm
-
Can I borrow/have a prosthetic limb and/or get an amputee for a guest speaker?9/23/2017 - 1:12 pm
-
Retractable Awning 22' 8" x 10'9/23/2017 - 11:26 am
-
-
More supplies needed for EXCITING science......9/21/2017 - 12:14 pm
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Designs in Dentistry
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Tree Tech
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Barrett Services
- Home Care Assistance
- Murieta Health Club
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Go Fore Pizza
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Damon's Computer Service
- KK Collision Center
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Squeaky Clean
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- North State Golf Cars
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments