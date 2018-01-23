Murieta Inn sets Feb. 1 public opening

The Murieta Inn and Spa has set Feb. 1 as its opening date for the public. Before then, there will be customer testing of the facility, with guests from equestrian events and friends and family. The date was announced at last week’s Community Services District meeting by development representative John Sullivan and confirmed in a subsequent interview with Carol Anderson Ward, lead investor in the hotel and owner of the Murieta Equestrian Center.

