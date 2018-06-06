Murieta Life: Bookmobile's weekly visits

Part of life in Rancho Murieta is the weekly visit by the Sacramento Public Library's Bookmobile. It stops in Murieta Village Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. This Wednesday was the start of the library's Summer Reading program, aimed at kids, and Lyla Haviland, 9, couldn't wait to get started. The Bookmobile, which draws nearly 100 visitors on a typical stop in Rancho Murieta (more than some brick-and-mortar libraries), will deliver the books you request. (Click photo for larger image.)