Murieta responds to the fire victims

Tony Avampato works at dinnertime Thursday, building the day's second pile of items heading to the Wine Country fire victims. He said it had been a good day. Avampato got it started by placing a classified ad at RM.com, asking Murieta to help. Lots of our neighbors responded, contributing clothing, food, personal hygiene items, sleeping bags, comforters and pet supplies. He said he had learned about streets all over Murieta North and South. "It was a great response. It really was," he said as he headed out to make the final pickups of this week's collection. Earlier in the day, a truck picked up the first load, at right. Avampato is part of McCollister's Transportation Group. A driver with the company is taking a truck full of relief items to the Bay Area. Avampato said there may be a followup effort to collect more items in a couple of weeks. (Click photos for larger images.)