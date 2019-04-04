Murieta scientists to hold first meeting
Published April 4, 2019 - 10:31pm
Filed under
Several scientists in Rancho Murieta have formed a group interested in the local ecology. They will have their first meeting 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Gazebo near Rancho Murieta’s North Gate. You're invited to join them, ask questions, and spend time with others who are interested in our environment. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Bring a chair. For more information, contact Larry Shelton at (916) 955-9955.
-
