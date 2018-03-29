Murieta 'Wild Kingdom' continues to grow
Published March 29, 2018
| Filed under
Neighbor Dr. Bill Day shares the photos, taken this month on the North Course, and this note: "These are a white tail hawk. Rare for this area. There are two of them keeping busy gathering sticks from a tree across the fairway from my back deck. After picking out the nest material they fly off to their future home, but they always return for a few more sticks. I was able to sit in a chair and focus them in with a long telephoto lens and patiently wait for them to settle down, but they are quite active and not very good portrait subjects. The white tail hawk has a wingspan of about 36 to 40 inches and weighs about a pound. They feed on small rodents and birds." (Click photos for larger images.)
