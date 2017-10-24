Murieta's cutest Halloween tradition

Published October 24, 2017 - 11:07am
Holidays

Trick or treat

The Rancho Murieta Learning Center, which seems to care for little firefighters, superheroes, princesses and Dr. Seuss characters, took the kids around Murieta Plaza Tuesday morning, stopping at every business in their annual trick-or-treat outing. (Click photo for larger image.)

