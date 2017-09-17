→ Photo gallery: Little smiling faces and their parents (41 photos)

Dozens of boys and girls were part of the show Sunday afternoon at Lake Clementia Amphitheater as 133 kids and parents turned out for the annual performance of children’s entertainer Music Mike, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. Sing-along fun began with “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” and dancing went from real fast to real slow, with the limbo added for good measure. At the end of an energetic hour, it turned out everyone won the dance competition and received a lollipop as a prize. (Click photo for a larger image.)