Music Mike gathers with his 2018 posse

→ Photo gallery (35 shots of the show and the audience)

Music Mike charmed children, parents and grandparents with a music- and and dance-filled performance at Lake Clementia Amphitheater Sunday afternoon. The merry adventure began with dozens of children singing along to time-honored favorites like “Bingo” and “Ring Around the Rosie,” then took a madcap turn with a version of “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” that featured crawling like snakes, hopping like rabbits and flying like birds. After “hotdog rolls” down the slopes of the amphitheater, marching with maracas, lots of singing, a geometry lesson with colorful scarves, and some spirited dancing with the folks, it was time to go home, and every child received a lollipop compliments of Music Mike. The Kiwanis Club, which has made the free annual event part of growing up in Rancho Murieta, said about 170 attended the show. Click for larger image.