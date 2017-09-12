Music Mike makes his annual visit Sunday

Published September 12, 2017 - 10:30pm
| Filed under
Entertainment
Events
Youth activities

Music MikeMusic Mike, who has been entertaining Rancho Murieta's little ones for years, makes a return visit 5 p.m. Sunday at Lake Clementia Amphitheater, thanks to the Rancho Murieta Kiwanis. Parents and grandparents are invited to join in the fun, so bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets.

Your comments

Anonymous