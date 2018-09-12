Music Mike returns Sunday at 5 p.m.

September 12, 2018
Entertainment
Entertainment
RM groups
Youth activities

Music Mike

Music Mike makes dancers out of our kids.

Music Mike, who could be called our modern-day Pied Piper, make his annual visit to entertain Murieta's children 5 p.m. Sunday at Lake Clementia Amphitheater. It's free, sponsored by the Kiwanis. Parents and grandparents are invited to join in the fun, so bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets.

