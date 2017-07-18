Music of two hits-making bands in one show

If you cut your musical teeth on ’70s-era rock, you’ll enjoy Saturday night’s show at Lake Clementia Amphitheater. Bostyx will salute the music of Boston and Styx, and the band includes Boston member David Victor. We’re giving away tickets! Read on to learn more.

The band, with a full complement of top musicians, reproduces Boston’s guitar harmonies and lightning keyboard runs as well as the lush backing vocals and theatrical style of Styx.

Boston and Styx had a ton of hits back in the day. A few from Boston: “More Than a Feeling,” “Amanda” and “Don’t Look Back.” A few from Styx: “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Lady.”

The show, part of the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture season of music, begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. There’s a $5 surcharge for tickets bought at the door. There’s more information about tickets and ETC here.

Here’s a video sampler from Bostyx: