Must be an egg around here somewhere...

→ See a photo gallery with 56 more shots from the day

Hundreds of parents, grandparents and children turned out Saturday to enjoy the Kiwanis Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt and family picnic event at Stonehouse Park. In addition to three age-specific egg hunts, with thousands of treat-filled plastic eggs, there were other activities just made for a warm spring day – a petting zoo, a visit from the Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit, balloon and face art, cookie decorating, eating cotton candy and more. The Murieta Dance Company performed a number from its upcoming show to cap the festivities. (Click photo for larger image.)