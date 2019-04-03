National Night Out coming Aug. 6

Events
National Night OutA number of community organizations are staging the community’s first National Night Out 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Stonehouse Park. With more details to come, you might mark that date on your calendar now. 

The groups participating in Rancho Murieta's event  are the Rancho Murieta Association Recreation Committee, the Kiwanis, Optimists, the CHP and county Sheriff’s Department. National Night Out, held in the U.S. and Canada, has been held annually for 35 years. It works to raise awareness of police programs.

The Murieta organizers are looking for photos of active and retired law enforcement officers. If you have a photo to share, email it to raelynmobley@yahoo.com with information about the officer pictured.

Awesome!

Very Pleased and excited for this to happen

Jeff Werblun
Rancho Murieta CSD Security Chief

