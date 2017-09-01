Neighbor honors: State Fair, NCGA, post office

Chloe and Julia Garcia enjoy making quilts with their mom, Jessica. (Click photo for larger image.)

Ask Chloe and Julia Garcia about their quilts, and you’ll be treated to a tour of past quilts, prize-winning quilts and future quilts. They’re proud, and they ought to be. Their quilts took honors at the just-concluded State Fair. They won blue ribbons and $125 each.

On a recent late morning, the girls took a break from home schooling with their mom, Jessica, and pulled quilts out of a chest and spread them on the floor for a visitor. Chloe is 12 and Julia just turned 8. Their quilts show a wide range of complementary colors and designs and beautiful work.

“I like it because my Mom’s involved, and me and my sister too,” said Julia. Chloe said she likes setting up the fabric patterns, preparing them to become part of a large piece of art.

The three of them do their quilting together, music playing, each at her own machine.

The girls already know what they’ll do with their prize money.

They’re getting a pup, to be named Molly, a Newfoundland that will grow to be well more than 100 pounds. Already, there’s a chalked note for Molly at the front door:

Congratulations on NCGA board seat

Country Club member Al Brown has won election to the Northern California Golf Association’s board of directors. He has a long history of helping kids with special needs and expects to play a role with the NCGA Foundation and the Youth on Course program. He begins his term in January.

Al Brown and Kerry Jackson

Happy 20th anniversary

A familiar face at our post office is marking his 20th anniversary with the Postal Service. Kerry Jackson, the post office’s lead clerk, lives in Elk Grove with his wife, Ra-iad. They have two daughters. Kerry has worked at our post office since January 2004.