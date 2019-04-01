Neighborhood Watch meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday
Published April 1, 2019
The Sacramento Sheriff's Department will conduct a Neighborhood Watch meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Rancho Murieta Association Building, 7191 Murieta Parkway. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions, listen to community concerns and discuss the basics of the program. Rancho Murieta Security will be represented too. This session was originally scheduled for last year but had to be postponed.
