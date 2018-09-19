Neighborhood Watch meeting is canceled

Due to this week’s shooting death of a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, the Sheriff’s Department has canceled Saturday’s planned Neighborhood Watch kickoff event in Rancho Murieta.

Laurie Costello, a crime prevention specialist for the Sheriff’s Department, announced the change Wednesday afternoon and said the meeting will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Deputy Mark Stasyuk was killed and another deputy was injured in a shootout Monday afternoon outside a Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Costello said the killing has stretched the department’s resources, as co-workers cover for others who knew Stasyuk and are grieving the loss. She added, “We really want to impart to the community of Rancho Murieta how much they mean to us and how important they are to us.”