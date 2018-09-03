Neighborhood Watch meeting set for Sept. 22

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department will hold a Neighborhood Watch program introductory meeting at the Rancho Murieta Association Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

Laurie Costello, a crime prevention specialist for the department, described Neighborhood Watch as a program that enlists active participation of citizens in cooperation with law enforcement to reduce crime. “It involves neighbors getting to know each other and working together, citizens being trained to recognize and report suspicious activity, implementing crime prevention strategies such as home security and crime prevention though environmental design,” she wrote in an email. “Overall it is a great way for community to work together and develop relationships with each other and with law enforcement.”

At the Rancho Murieta meeting, Costello said representatives will introduce themselves, talk about crime trends in our community and offer strategies to combat the problem and empower the community. “It is our hope to develop relationships with the community and to communicate that we are here to help and that we care about your community,” she wrote.

The Sheriff’s Department held a neighborhood meeting in Murieta Village last month, focused especially on scams.

A Neighborhood Watch introductory meeting was held in Rancho Murieta a decade ago, in a time of community unrest as the Community Services District was first making the point that Security didn’t have police powers and the community and RMA argued that greater security was needed. There's a somewhat similar situation today, with friction between the RMA and CSD over security issues and the CSD wanting to meet with the community to emphasize the limitations of the Security department. There has been a recent uptick in crime incidents, but most can be traced to our failure to lock doors.

The September 2008 Neighborhood Watch meeting drew 40 participants but no lasting program.