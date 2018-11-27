New convenience store's request to be aired

A request by the new shopping center’s convenience store to have a 12-pump service station/carwash and a fast-food restaurant with drive-through within 300 feet of residential zoning will be heard Wednesday night by the Cosumnes Community Planning Advisory Council.

The new businesses, part of the Murieta Marketplace commercial development, would be about 1,000 feet east of the intersection of Jackson Road and Murieta Parkway. That puts them near one end of the planned 78-home Murieta Gardens housing development. The builder of those homes, K. Hovnanian Homes, is advertising they will be open in about a year.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Wilton Community Center, 9717 Colony Road, Wilton. The planning council is made up of volunteers from the community who advise the county supervisors on planning issues.