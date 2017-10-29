New CSD GM will address Kiwanis Thursday

Published October 29, 2017 - 11:33pm
CSD
The Community Services District's new general manager, Mark Martin, will be the speaker at the Kiwanis Club's meeting Thursday morning. The meeting starts promptly at 7 a.m. at the Villas Clubhouse, at Murieta Parkway and Alameda Drive. A light breakfast buffet will be available. Guests are welcome.

