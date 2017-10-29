New CSD GM will address Kiwanis Thursday
The Community Services District's new general manager, Mark Martin, will be the speaker at the Kiwanis Club's meeting Thursday morning. The meeting starts promptly at 7 a.m. at the Villas Clubhouse, at Murieta Parkway and Alameda Drive. A light breakfast buffet will be available. Guests are welcome.
-
