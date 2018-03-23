New fish stocking to help Laguna Joaquin

The ongoing rehabilitation of Laguna Joaquin continued Thursday as bluegill and bass were added to the lake. The Community Services District funded this addition of 250 of each species after hundreds of fish were killed there last August, likely due to CSD use of chemicals to treat algae. Larry Shelton, a Rancho Murieta Association director who has been instrumental in the ongoing Laguna Joaquin effort, said the fish added this week will spawn when the water temperature rises another 5 or 10 degrees. About 500 catfish were added to the lake last October.