New to photography, but doing very well

He is winning recognition for his work, but Paul Anderson has only been shooting photos seriously for two years. (Click photos for larger images.)

If your summer travels take you downtown to the State Fair, keep an eye out for the photographic work of Paul Anderson, a Rancho Murieta neighbor whose work appears often here at RanchoMurieta.com. Two of his photos are being honored at the fair.

“Last year I went to the El Dorado County Fair and got a first and a third,” Anderson said of his photo contest submissions, “so I decided I was going to go to the State (Fair), and I submitted five photos.”

He chose images taken during a trip to snowy Yellowstone National Park. Two were chosen for honors – a third place for landscapes for “Burnt Beauty” and an honorable mention in the black-and-white wild animals category for “Icing on the Bison.”

It was 6 degrees out, Anderson remembers, and he, a couple of other photographers and the bison were in 18 inches of snow on the banks of the Madison River in Montana. “I just parked myself in the snow and waited and waited and waited,” looking for the perfect photo, he says.

"Icing on the Bison" was not shot on a lovely day, as Paul Anderson recalls. (Click photos for larger images.)

His "Burnt Beauty" took third place at the State Fair. (Click photos for larger images.)

Anderson has one of those extended Murieta families. He and his wife, Denise, and their sons, Ryan and Sean, have lived here for 20 years. His parents joined them 15 years ago. Sean, the oldest son, is now a married man and has bought a house in the community. Anderson’s sister lives here. Her two children have bought houses here.

Anderson oversees the parts and service departments for 17 auto dealerships in this area, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. Business trips permit some of his photo expeditions. Even on a work day, he figures he can fit in a photo outing at sunrise or sunset.

“I’ve only been serious about photography for about two years,” Anderson says, though he makes clear he has gotten a lot of help in that brief time. His son gave him a photography lesson for his birthday a couple of years ago, which opened the door to the classes offered in this area by the McKay Photography Academy and the global gathering of photographers online at Photo Enthusiast Network.

His advice for a would-be photographer centers on employing the Photo Enthusiast Network and David McKay’s book, “Photography Demystified.” And even though he now carries a pricey Canon camera and a lens as long as your arm, Anderson doesn’t think you need to have expensive equipment. His first camera purchase, not very long ago, was at Costco, he says.