New playground equipment gets a workout
Published March 19, 2018 - 4:59pm
| Filed under
Rancho Murieta moms and their kids have discovered that equipment installation is complete at the Stonehouse and Clementia playgrounds. Monday afternoon at Stonehouse, above, a group of moms sat and chatted while the kids worked off some energy giving each other rides on the spinning thingie. Down at Clementia, right, Marjorie Salo turned the home-schooling day to P.E., and Jax, 8; Jonah, 11, and Joy, 13, gave the equipment there a good workout. Last November, the Rancho Murieta Association decided to spend $116,000 for the equipment. Work, which began last month, was promised for completion in March. (Click photos for larger images.)
