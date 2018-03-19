New playground equipment gets a workout

Published March 19, 2018 - 4:59pm
| Filed under
RMA
Youth activities

Stonehouse playground

Clementia ParkRancho Murieta moms and their kids have discovered that equipment installation is complete at the Stonehouse and Clementia playgrounds. Monday afternoon at Stonehouse, above, a group of moms sat and chatted while the kids worked off some energy giving each other rides on the spinning thingie. Down at Clementia, right, Marjorie Salo turned the home-schooling day to P.E., and Jax, 8; Jonah, 11, and Joy, 13, gave the equipment there a good workout. Last November, the Rancho Murieta Association decided to spend $116,000 for the equipment. Work, which began last month, was promised for completion in March. (Click photos for larger images.)

See all classifieds »

Your comments

Anonymous