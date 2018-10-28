A new season, announced silently

Published October 28, 2018 - 8:08pm
| Filed under
Nature and wildlife

Autumn slips over Rancho Murieta gently, with shorter days and chilly nights and turning the leaves of one tree, then another, and another. Sunday afternoon, as sunset cast our bridge in gold, a lone tree was proof enough that a new season is on its way. (Click for larger image.)

See all classifieds »

Your comments