New time, location for Coffee With a Cop

Coffee With a CopThe Coffee With a Cop meeting announced for 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the CSD Building has a new time and location. It will be held that day from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Local Bean coffee shop in Murieta Plaza. You're invited to stop by with any questions or concerns you have for the Sheriff's Department.

