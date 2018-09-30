New wine club pulls out all the stops

→ Photo gallery (46 shots from the party)

Jane Miller, center left, and Sheryl Bray sample some of the fine wine that’s available at significant discounts only a golf cart ride away. A wine club is the latest perk the Country Club is offering members. To attract participants, the club held a wine tasting on the club’s patio Saturday afternoon. It was open to all club members, and more than 100 showed up. The club was the brainchild of Mike Martel, the club’s board president. Stacy Garza, who organized the event, said there will be quarterly wine tastings open exclusively to wine club members. Members will receive a monthly email with a list of offerings. Membership is $25 a year, and the discounts on wine prices are said to be significant. Garza said the wine club had 150 members before Saturday's gathering and 200 after. Click photos for larger images.