A nice morning to trot for the turkey
After Wednesday night's rain, who expected weather so nice for the community's eighth annual Turkey Trot? The Thanksgiving morning event – a 5K run or walk around the community – drew about as large a crowd as the race has seen, in the neighborhood of a hundred participants. It's a casual thing among friends, and the only prizes were pies (chocolate pecan and pumpkin, which looked very good). The run raised $877 in cash and two $25 gift cards for the Paradise fire victims. This year's trot almost didn't happen, and organizers Erin and Eric Dubey and Deborah Craig thanked the Optimist Club, and Melinda Martel in particular, for providing the insurance that allowed it to take place. (Click photos for larger images)
